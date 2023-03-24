Dr. Xavier A. Cole Appointed First Person of Color President of Loyola University New Orleans

Dr. Xavier A. Cole will become president of Loyola University New Orleans, effective Jun. 1, making him the first person of color, the first Black person, and second layperson in the role.

Cole is currently vice president for student affairs at Marquette University. Before Marquette, Cole was vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Washington College and assistant vice president at Loyola University Maryland.

“Dr. Cole is a uniquely experienced higher education administrator who has dedicated his career to the study and preservation of Jesuit, Catholic institutions in America, and to the service of their students,” said Stephen Landry, chair of the Loyola University New Orleans board of trustees.

Cole also serves as chair of the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education Executive Doctorate Alumni Board.

Cole holds a bachelor’s in history from the University of Mississippi, a master’s in history from Miami University (Ohio), and a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania.