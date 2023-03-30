Dr. Wen Mao will become the Helen and William O’Toole Dean of the Villanova School of Business (VSB), effective Aug. 1.

“Given Dr. Mao’s long and productive history as a Villanova faculty member, coupled with her deep understanding of Villanova’s distinctive Augustinian approach to education, it quickly became clear that she was the right candidate to lead VSB,” said the Rev. Peter M. Donohue, president of Villanova University.

Mao is currently vice dean of the business school. Previously, she has been VSB’s associate dean of faculty and chair of the Department of Economics.

During her time at VSB, Mao helped establish the school’s first study abroad program in Asia and has directed its Asian Internship program.

Mao’s scholarly work focuses on game theory, public finance, micro theory, and industrial organization.

Mao holds a B.A. in management from Shanghai Maritime Institute (People’s Republic of China) and an M.A. and a Ph.D. in economics from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.