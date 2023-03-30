Dr. Wen Mao Named Helen and William O’Toole Dean of the Villanova School of Business

Arrman Kyaw
Mar 30, 2023

Dr. Wen Mao will become the Helen and William O’Toole Dean of the Villanova School of Business (VSB), effective Aug. 1.Dr. Wen MaoDr. Wen Mao

“Given Dr. Mao’s long and productive history as a Villanova faculty member, coupled with her deep understanding of Villanova’s distinctive Augustinian approach to education, it quickly became clear that she was the right candidate to lead VSB,” said the Rev. Peter M. Donohue, president of Villanova University.

Mao is currently vice dean of the business school. Previously, she has been VSB’s associate dean of faculty and chair of the Department of Economics.

During her time at VSB, Mao helped establish the school’s first study abroad program in Asia and has directed its Asian Internship program.

Mao’s scholarly work focuses on game theory, public finance, micro theory, and industrial organization.

Mao holds a B.A. in management from Shanghai Maritime Institute (People’s Republic of China) and an M.A. and a Ph.D. in economics from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Related Stories
Jason Wingard
Faculty & Staff
Temple University President Resigns, Ending Short Tenure
Rider University
Faculty & Staff
Rider University Partners with School District for Teacher Pathway Program for Support Staff
Dr. Xavier A. Cole
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Xavier A. Cole Appointed First Person of Color President of Loyola University New Orleans
Johanna Bond
Faculty & Staff
Johanna Bond Appointed Dean of Rutgers Law School
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Visiting Assistant Professor of Higher Education and Student Affairs
The University of Iowa College of Education
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Benefits Systems Analyst, Lead
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Prince George's Community College
Executive Vice Chancellor/Chief Operating Officer (EVC/COO)
University of Tennessee Health Science Center
Baker College System
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Broward College Swaps the Courtroom with the Classroom
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More