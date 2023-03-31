Bob Jones University President Dr. Steve Pettit Submits Resignation

Bob Jones University President Dr. Steve Pettit will resign at the end of the current school year. Pettit submitted his resignation to the college’s board of trustees Mar. 30, which has been accepted.

“It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to serve as the president of Bob Jones University,” Pettit said. “My memories of the wonderful people, the incredible student body, and the perpetual blessings of God will linger with me throughout the rest of my life.”

Pettit’s resignation comes only two months after he signed a three-year contract extension to remain at the college’s helm until 2026. He did not give any specific reasons for his decision, only that he believed it was “the Lord’s direction and the best step to take at this time.”

“This afternoon, the BJU Board of Trustees regretfully accepted the resignation of Dr. Steve Pettit as president of Bob Jones University,” board chairman Dr. John Lewis said in a statement. “The Chair and the full board voiced overwhelming support to him, but each one of us respects his decision to resign and are deeply thankful for his years of dedicated service to the mission of BJU and its faculty, staff, and students. We wish him God’s best in his future endeavors.”