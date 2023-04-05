Stacey Abrams Appointed Inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics at Howard University

Stacey Abrams will become the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics at Howard University.

“Stacey Abrams is a respected voice in American politics, known for her advocacy for voting rights, criminal justice reform, environmental justice, and economic empowerment for marginalized communities,” said Dr. Anthony K. Wutoh, Howard provost and chief academic officer. “She continues to be an influential figure in the Democratic Party and a role model for young women and people of color who aspire to enter the policy arena. We are incredibly grateful to Ms. Abrams for her commitment to investing in the future of Howard students as the Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair and we are pleased to welcome her to Howard University.”

The well-known political figure was a state representative in the Georgia General Assembly, having served as minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives 2011-2017. Abrams was the first woman to lead either party in the state legislature and the first African American to lead the House.

She was also the first African American woman to win a major party nomination for governor as the Democratic nominee in Georgia, though she lost both gubernatorial elections in 2018 and 2022.

“Stacey Abrams has proven herself an essential voice and eager participant in protecting American democracy – not just for certain populations, but for everyone with the fundamental right to make their voices heard,” said Howard President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick. “As the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair, Ms. Abrams’ selection not only honors the work and legacy of renowned political strategist and scholar Dr. Ronald Walters, it expands on that legacy by bringing Howard students in dialogue with a contemporary candidate whose work has directly influenced today’s political landscape.”

Abrams holds a B.A. in interdisciplinary studies (political science, economics, and sociology) from Spelman College, a master's degree from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, and a J.D. from Yale University.