Sheree M. Ohen Appointed Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer for Amherst College

Arrman Kyaw
May 26, 2023

Sheree M. Ohen will become chief equity and inclusion officer (CEIO) for Amherst College.Sheree M. OhenSheree M. Ohen

“We are in a unique time in our country where values around diversity and democracy are being questioned,” Ohen said. “I am thrilled beyond words to join the Amherst College community–a place that is deeply committed to excellence, equity and inclusion for all members of our community across all dimensions of our diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences.”

Most recently, Ohen was associate dean for DEI and belonging at Harvard University. Before that, she was chief officer of diversity and inclusion at Clark University; campus diversity officer for staff and students in the University of California, Santa Cruz; diversity and inclusion program manager in the University of California, San Francisco; and an attorney specializing in criminal and employment law and civil rights litigation.

“Sheree Ohen will bring vision, vitality and experience to her work here at Amherst College,” said Amherst President Dr. Michael A. Elliott. “She understands that inclusion and belonging are about more than numbers. They are about the lived experiences of our students, faculty and staff every day. She shares my commitment to cultivating a diverse academic community in which we can ask difficult questions of each other about what it means to educate students to play a meaningful role in a pluralist society.”

At Harvard, Ohen helped create and oversee the Faculty of Arts and Sciences’ (FAS) Office for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging; launch the FAS’ inaugural Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King Celebration and the Faculty Liaisons for Inclusive Excellence initiatives; and contribute to the “Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery” report.

Ohen holds a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a law degree from Golden Gate University School of Law.

Read Next
Dr. Dyonne Bergeron
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Dyonne Bergeron Appointed CDO and Vice Chancellor for DEI at UC Irvine
May 26, 2023
Related Stories
Dr. Dyonne Bergeron
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Dyonne Bergeron Appointed CDO and Vice Chancellor for DEI at UC Irvine
Dr. J. Luke Wood, incoming president of Sacramento State University
Faculty & Staff
Dr. J. Luke Wood to Become President of Sacramento State University
Dr. Kesho Scott, professor at Grinnell College
Faculty & Staff
In Journeys Class, Students Seek Wisdom, Not Knowledge
Dr. Kelly Ryan
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Kelly Ryan Appointed President of Eastern Oregon University
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Disabled Student Programs (DSPS) Director/Counselor (Now known as Student Access Services)
College of the Siskiyous
Military Affiliated Students School Certifying Official
University of Delaware
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Director of Development
Tarrant County College District
Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations
UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health
EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM ASSOCIATE III Military Families
University of Missouri
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. David K. Wilson, President, Morgan State University — a DOIT certified institution
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More