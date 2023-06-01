Dr. Badia Ahad Named Dean of Oxford College at Emory University

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 1, 2023

Dr. Badia Ahad will become dean of Oxford College at Emory University, effective Aug. 1.Dr. Badia AhadDr. Badia Ahad

Ahad is currently vice provost for faculty affairs and professor of English at Loyola University Chicago.

“I think my most important role as dean will be to ensure that students, faculty and staff have the tools and the resources that they need to be and to do their best,” Ahad said. “I want students at Oxford to have an academic experience that not only cultivates intellectual rigor and curiosity, but also helps them find their own sense of purpose and how that purpose is going to serve others.”

An African American literature and culture scholar, Ahad focuses her work on the intersection of cultural studies and positive psychology – a field founded on the idea that social good and well-being are at the core of human experience. She is also the author of Afro-Nostalgia: Feeling Good in Contemporary Black Culture in 2021. 

Ahad holds a B.A. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and both an M.A. and a Ph.D. in English language and literature/letters from the University of Notre Dame.

Related Stories
Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young
Faculty & Staff
Texas Southern University President Retires, Two Years After Taking Job
Dr. Dyonne Bergeron
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Dyonne Bergeron Appointed CDO and Vice Chancellor for DEI at UC Irvine
Sheree M. Ohen
Faculty & Staff
Sheree M. Ohen Appointed Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer for Amherst College
Dr. J. Luke Wood, incoming president of Sacramento State University
Faculty & Staff
Dr. J. Luke Wood to Become President of Sacramento State University
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Associate Dean
San Diego Community College District
Lecturer in Organizational Behavior
Yale School of Management
Associate Director, Health Services
University of Rhode Island
Vice President, Student Services, Diversity & Inclusion
West Valley-Mission Community College District
Community College of Baltimore County
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. David K. Wilson, President, Morgan State University — a DOIT certified institution
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More