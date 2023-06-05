Dr. Leah P. Hollis Appointed to Access, Equity, and Inclusion Post at Penn State

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 5, 2023

Dr. Leah P. Hollis will become associate dean for access, equity,  and inclusion in the Penn State College of Education, effective Aug. 1.Dr. Leah P. HollisDr. Leah P. Hollis

Hollis is currently faculty in the Department of Advanced Studies, Leadership and Policy at Morgan State University; senior researcher at Boston University’s (BU) Wheelock College of Education and Human Development Center for Character and Social Responsibility; and senior research associate in the Samuel Dewitt Proctor Institute in the Rutgers University Graduate School of Education.

“I chose Penn State because of the dean and the wonderful colleagues I met during my visit,” Hollis said. “I see a true commitment to anti-racism and diversity and am thrilled to be part of that. My research on workplace bullying in higher education confirms that underrepresented minorities are most likely to face workplace bullying; therefore, this position brings my research and administrative backgrounds together.”

Hollis has authored or co-authored 37 peer-reviewed journal articles, seven book chapters, and 17 scholarly essays, as well as published four books.

Dr. Hollis holds a doctorate in administration training and policy from BU; a master’s degree in English literature from the University of Pittsburgh; and a bachelor’s degree in English and Africana studies from Rutgers.

 

Related Stories
Dr. Badia Ahad
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Badia Ahad Named Dean of Oxford College at Emory University
Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young
Faculty & Staff
Texas Southern University President Retires, Two Years After Taking Job
Dr. Dyonne Bergeron
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Dyonne Bergeron Appointed CDO and Vice Chancellor for DEI at UC Irvine
Sheree M. Ohen
Faculty & Staff
Sheree M. Ohen Appointed Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer for Amherst College
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Vice President and Director of Research
W.E. Upjohn Institute
Chair, Department of Health, Behavior, and Society
The University of Texas at San Antonio
Baker College System
Vice President, Student Services, Diversity & Inclusion
West Valley-Mission Community College District
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. David K. Wilson, President, Morgan State University — a DOIT certified institution
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More