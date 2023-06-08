McBride First Gerald Early Distinguished Professor at Washington University in St. Louis

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 8, 2023

Dr. Dwight A. McBride will become the inaugural Gerald Early Distinguished Professor at Washington University in St. Louis, effective Aug. 15. He will be appointed to the Department of African and African-American Studies in Arts & Sciences and serve as a senior adviser to the chancellor.

Dr. Dwight A. McBrideDr. Dwight A. McBride

McBride is currently president and professor at The New School. Previously, he was provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Emory University.

A race and literary studies scholar, McBride has authored books and edited volumes about race, Black studies, sexuality, and identity politics. He is also the co-founder and co-editor of annual open-access journal the James Baldwin Review; a founding co-editor of “The New Black Studies Series” at the University of Illinois Press; and a founding co-director of the Academic Leadership Institute, a partnership between the University of Michigan and The New School.

His accolades include the Lambda Literary Award twice and the Monette/Horowitz Trust Achievement Award for research combating homophobia.

McBride holds a bachelor’s degree in English with a concentration in African American studies from Princeton University, and a master’s degree and Ph.D. in English from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Related Stories
Lori Lightfoot
Faculty & Staff
Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Appointed Senior Leadership Fellow at the Harvard School of Public Health
Dr. Monica Smith
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Monica Smith Appointed Associate VP for DEI and Belonging for University of Wisconsin System
Dr. Leah P. Hollis
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Leah P. Hollis Appointed to Access, Equity, and Inclusion Post at Penn State
Dr. Badia Ahad
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Badia Ahad Named Dean of Oxford College at Emory University
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Faculty Position - Adult Health Nursing
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Business Instructor
College of the Siskiyous
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. David K. Wilson, President, Morgan State University — a DOIT certified institution
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More