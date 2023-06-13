Dr. Derrick Brooms Appointed Executive Director of the Black Men’s Research Institute at Morehouse College

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 13, 2023

Dr. Derrick Brooms will become executive director of the Black Men’s Research Institute (BMRI) at Morehouse College, effective Aug. 1.Dr. Derrick BroomsDr. Derrick Brooms

Brooms is currently associate department head of Africana studies and professor of Africana studies and sociology at University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

His scholarly work has focused on Black men and boys’ educational pathways, their engagement on campus and identity development, and their lived experiences and representations in the media.

He has authored several books, including Being Black, Being Male on Campus: Understanding and Confronting Black Male Collegiate Experiences, Empowering Men of Color on Campus: Building Student Community in Higher Education and Stakes is High: Trials, Lessons, and Triumphs in Young Black Men's Educational Journeys.

“As the only higher education institution with a mission to prepare Black men for careers of leadership and service, Morehouse College is uniquely positioned to generate new scholarship centered on Black men and their communities through the BMRI, as well as to contribute to conversations and inform policy related to social justice,” said Brooms. “It is with great honor that I accept this role as we endeavor to explore and explain the multifaceted dimensions of Black male identity, challenges, and triumphs.

Brooms holds a Ph.D. in sociology from Loyola University Chicago and a B.A. in African and African American studies from the University of Chicago.

 

