Dr. Julie Kornfeld Appointed President of Kenyon College

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 16, 2023

Dr. Julie Kornfeld will become president of Kenyon College, effective Oct. 1.Dr. Julie KornfeldDr. Julie Kornfeld

Kornfeld is currently vice provost for academic programs at Columbia University. She has also served as vice dean for education and associate professor of epidemiology at Columbia’s Mailman School of Public Health; and assistant dean and director of education at University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine.

“Julie Kornfeld is a brilliant epidemiologist, educator, and administrator who has served the Columbia community with great skill and judgment over the last seven years,” said Columbia President Lee C. Bollinger. “On behalf of the entire University, I offer my gratitude and my congratulations as she takes on this exciting new role as President of Kenyon College.”

Kornfeld holds a bachelor’s in journalism from Boston University, a Master of Public Health from University of Miami, and a Ph.D. in epidemiology also from UMiami.

