Chris V. Rey Appointed President of Barber-Scotia College

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 7, 2023

Chris V. Rey will become president of Barber-Scotia College, effective Jul. 17, the Independent Tribune reported.Chris V. ReyChris V. Rey

For 22 years, Rey served as part of the Army National Guard service. In the military, he worked to establish the first cyber brigade headquarters for the National Guard. He is also the international president of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., one of the U.S.’s oldest historically black fraternities.

“I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working with the board of trustees, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and other stakeholders to bring this historic college back to prominence,” Rey said. “We will continue working to obtain accreditation, ensure financial stability, build a strong and transparent relationship with alumni and the city of Concord, and grow our enrollment, as we begin our R.I.S.E.”

Barber-Scotia lost accreditation and a significant portion of its funding in 2004, and Cabarrus County has ruled that most of the school’s property no longer qualifies as an education nonprofit.

Rey holds a B.S. in business administration, information systems from Walden University, and a J.D. from the William & Mary School of Law.

Related Stories
Dr. Wayne Gersie
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Wayne Gersie Appointed Vice President for Equity and Inclusion at Quinnipiac University
Dr. Tracy M. Cook
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Tracy Cook Appointed Interim President of Alcorn State University
Dr. Julie Kornfeld
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Julie Kornfeld Appointed President of Kenyon College
Dr. Barbara Jones
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Barbara Jones Appointed Dean of the Boston University School of Social Work
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Manager of Arts Center Operations
Choate Rosemary Hall
Community College of Baltimore County
Project Expert I, Lead Proctor
Mt. San Antonio College
Baker College System
Vice President, Administrative Services
West Valley-Mission Community College District
Florida International University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Two College Presidents Share Stories from South LA
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More