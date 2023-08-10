Dr. Donna Shalala Named Interim President of The New School

Walter Hudson
Aug 10, 2023

Dr. Donna E. Shalala, a veteran higher education leader and former U.S. Congresswoman, has been named as the interim president of The New School in NewDr. Donna ShalalaDr. Donna Shalala York City. Shalala is expected to begin the new job next week.

She replaces Dr. Dwight A. McBride, who recently stepped down from the presidency to accept a position as an endowed professor and senior advisor at Washington University in St. Louis. 

Across the years, Shalala has held numerous leadership positions, most recently as president of the University of Miami. She has also served as Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and President of Hunter College of the City University of New York. She has also held a tenured professorship at Columbia University. 

In 2018, Diverse published a story about prominent scholars who were mentored by her. 

Shalala served as Secretary of Health and Human Services during Bill Clinton's administration and served one term in Congress, representing the 27th Congressional District in Florida. 

"I am deeply honored by the opportunity to join this extraordinary institution," said Shalala. "The New School has a unique and distinguished role in American higher education, developing students who will have an impact on the world and boldly address the most pressing social issues of our time. I am excited to join the university and look forward to what we will accomplish together." 


Related Stories
Phylicia Rashad is currently the dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University.
Faculty & Staff
Phylicia Rashad Slated to Step Down as Dean of Howard University's College of Fine Arts
Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona
Faculty & Staff
Education and Labor Departments Announce Efforts to Support Teacher Prep Programs
University Of Michian
Faculty & Staff
University of Michigan Faculty Senate Approved to Expand by 2,800 Members
Dr. Marc Tessier-Lavigne
Faculty & Staff
Stanford President Dr. Marc Tessier-Lavigne to Resign After Investigation Found Research Data Manipulation
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor in Environmental Health Sciences
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Salisbury University
Assistant Professor in Health Studies/Health Promotion
Monmouth University
Adjunct Faculty, Military Science
University of Tennessee Chattanooga
Database Administrator
San Diego Community College District
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Two College Presidents Share Stories from South LA
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More