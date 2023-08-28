Occidental College President Dr. Harry J. Elam Jr. to End Tenure Early Due to Parkinson's Diagnosis

Arrman Kyaw
Aug 28, 2023

Occidental College President Dr. Harry J. Elam Jr. will end his tenure early due to a recent diagnosis of neuro-degenerative illness Parkinson’s disease, the Los Angeles Times reported.Dr. Harry J. Elam Jr.Dr. Harry J. Elam Jr.

“Please know that I am doing well, with excellent medical care and a strong support system,” Elam said in a letter to the campus community. “But in order to prioritize my health and time with family, I have made the difficult decision not to serve the final (2024-25) year of my five-year term as President.”

Elam stepped into the role in 2020. Before taking the helm, he was vice provost of undergraduate education at Stanford University.

Recently, the president had announced the end to Occidental’s legacy-based admissions after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the use of affirmative action.

“I look forward to our partnership in this final year as President Elam begins implementation of the Occidental Promise and sets the stage for the next president to continue,” said Lisa Link, chair of the Occidental board of trustees.

Related Stories
Dr. Marla Frederick
Faculty & Staff
Leading Ethnographer and Religious Scholar Appointed Dean of Harvard Divinity School
Dr. Teresa Woodruff
Faculty & Staff
Michigan State University Interim President Will Not Seek Permanent Appointment
Walter 'Ted' Carter Jr., incoming president of The Ohio State University
Faculty & Staff
Walter 'Ted' Carter Jr. Named President of OSU
U.S Vice President Kamala Harris and Dr. Glenda Glover
Faculty & Staff
Tennessee State University President Dr. Glenda Glover Announces Retirement
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Database Administrator
San Diego Community College District
Coordinator, Military Veteran Student Services
Loyola University Chicago
University of Missouri - Columbia (MU)
Health & Health Education - Part-Time Instructor (Pool)
Austin Peay State University
Baker College System
Executive Assistant to the Office of the President / Executive Vice Chancellor
San Diego Community College District
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet ‘#MamaScientist’ Dr. Jessica DeHart
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs