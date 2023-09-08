Dr. Corey D. B. Walker Appointed Dean of the School of Divinity at Wake Forest University

Dr. Corey D. B. Walker has become dean of the Wake Forest University School of Divinity, effective immediately.

Walker, a scholar of religion, Wake Forest Professor of the Humanities, and ordained American Baptist clergyperson, has been the school’s interim dean since January. His scholarly focus is on African American religion, philosophy, history, and culture.

During his time at Wake Forest, Walker also founded its African American studies program. He will continue to serve as the program director for the rest of the academic year. He also leads Wake Forest’s Environmental and Epistemic Justice Initiative.

“Corey is an outstanding theological and academic leader who personifies the divinity school’s mission of justice, reconciliation, and compassion, and is also recognized as a community builder and collaborator,” said Wake Forest Provost Dr. Michele Gillespie. “He has established rich partnerships with area churches and nonprofits, and across campus with the College, the School of Business, the School of Law, the School of Professional Studies, and the School of Medicine. These cross-school relationships and with areas like Wake the Arts and Campus Life have resulted in remarkable offerings that greatly enrich the intellectual life of our university.”

Outside of academia, Walker was founding president of the Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation; senior fellow for Religious Freedom at the Freedom Forum Institute; and member of the U.S. Institute of Peace U.S. International Religious Freedom Policy: Finding Common Ground to Advance Peace and Stability working group.

Before he arrived at Wake Forest, Walker served in a number of leadership roles, including vice president, dean of the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University (VUU); inaugural John W. and Anna Hodgin Hanes Professor of the Humanities and dean of the college at Winston-Salem State University; and chair of the Africana Studies department at Brown University.

A widely published writer, editor, and scholar, Walker’s work includes authoring A Noble Fight: African American Freemasonry and The Struggle for Democracy in America; and editing Community Wealth Building and the Reconstruction of American Democracy: Can We Make American Democracy Work? He also co-directed documentary film, “Fifeville.”

Walker holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Norfolk State University; a master of divinity degree from VUU; a master of theological studies degree from Harvard University; and a Ph.D. in American studies from The College of William & Mary.