Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Dr. Corey D. B. Walker Appointed Dean of the School of Divinity at Wake Forest University

Arrman Kyaw
Sep 8, 2023

Dr. Corey D. B. Walker has become dean of the Wake Forest University School of Divinity, effective immediately.Dr. Corey D. B. WalkerDr. Corey D. B. Walker

Walker, a scholar of religion, Wake Forest Professor of the Humanities, and ordained American Baptist clergyperson, has been the school’s interim dean since January. His scholarly focus is on African American religion, philosophy, history, and culture.

During his time at Wake Forest, Walker also founded its African American studies program. He will continue to serve as the program director for the rest of the academic year. He also leads Wake Forest’s Environmental and Epistemic Justice Initiative.

“Corey is an outstanding theological and academic leader who personifies the divinity school’s mission of justice, reconciliation, and compassion, and is also recognized as a community builder and collaborator,” said Wake Forest Provost Dr. Michele Gillespie. “He has established rich partnerships with area churches and nonprofits, and across campus with the College, the School of Business, the School of Law, the School of Professional Studies, and the School of Medicine. These cross-school relationships and with areas like Wake the Arts and Campus Life have resulted in remarkable offerings that greatly enrich the intellectual life of our university.”

Outside of academia, Walker was founding president of the Center for Faith, Justice and Reconciliation; senior fellow for Religious Freedom at the Freedom Forum Institute; and member of the U.S. Institute of Peace U.S. International Religious Freedom Policy: Finding Common Ground to Advance Peace and Stability working group.

Before he arrived at Wake Forest, Walker served in a number of leadership roles, including vice president, dean of the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University (VUU); inaugural John W. and Anna Hodgin Hanes Professor of the Humanities and dean of the college at Winston-Salem State University; and chair of the Africana Studies department at Brown University.

A widely published writer, editor, and scholar, Walker’s work includes authoring A Noble Fight: African American Freemasonry and The Struggle for Democracy in America; and editing Community Wealth Building and the Reconstruction of American Democracy: Can We Make American Democracy Work? He also co-directed documentary film, “Fifeville.”

Walker holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Norfolk State University; a master of divinity degree from VUU; a master of theological studies degree from Harvard University; and a Ph.D. in American studies from The College of William & Mary.

Related Stories
Dr. Peter Salovey, president of Yale University.
Faculty & Staff
Salovey to Step Down as President of Yale
E. Gordon Gee, president of West Virginia University
Faculty & Staff
WVU Faculty to Vote on No Confidence Resolution for Gee
Dr. Harry J. Elam Jr.
Faculty & Staff
Occidental College President Dr. Harry J. Elam Jr. to End Tenure Early Due to Parkinson's Diagnosis
Dr. Marla Frederick
Faculty & Staff
Leading Ethnographer and Religious Scholar Appointed Dean of Harvard Divinity School
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
City Manager
City of Rialto
Executive Assistant to the Office of the President / Executive Vice Chancellor
San Diego Community College District
Director and ADA Coordinator
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign-OVCDEI
Virginia Commonwealth University
Community College of Baltimore County
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Premium Employers
Diversity in Action: Meet Tracy Archie
Tracy Archie said she is lucky to be working for an organization that has made Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belong initiatives a top priority.
Read More
Diversity in Action: Meet Tracy Archie
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs
The trusted source for all job seekers