Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Broward College President Gregory Adam Haile Resigns

Arrman Kyaw
Sep 15, 2023

Broward College President Gregory Adam Haile has resigned early from his position, but the school’s Board of Trustees is holding off on accepting the resignation until they learn the reasoning behind said departure, The Miami Herald reported.Gregory Adam HaileGregory Adam HaileJock Fistick/South Florida Business Journal

The board held an emergency board meeting Thursday morning in an attempt to investigate further and see whether the issue was addressable. Haile – he still remains president – was not in attendance.

“I don’t know how we got here either,” board chair Alexis Yarbrough said. “There have been some difficult business questions (in meetings), but there has been no indication to indicate that the board desired this outcome.”

At the meeting, several speakers asked the trustees to do whatever they can to keep Haile as president. Losing Haile would be a major loss, said Craig Farlie, chair of the Broward College Foundation, adding that the school is currently in the middle of one of its largest capital campaigns.

Haile’s contract as president goes through June 2024. But in a letter, he said it was time to move on. He also mentioned in his letter the board’s recent appointments and reappointments from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: Yarbrough, Cindy Kushner, Mario Zanotti-Cavazzoni, and Zachariah “Reggie” Zachariah Jr.

Haile said in the letter that no board members had requested his resignation.

However, multiple speakers at the emergency meeting alluded to what they believed to be a potentially fractured relationship between the president and the trustees, stemming from possible problems such as communication issues.

 

 

 

Related Stories
Dr. Berenecea Johnson Eanes
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Berenecea Johnson Eanes Appointed President of California State University, Los Angeles
Dr. Corey D. B. Walker
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Corey D. B. Walker Appointed Dean of the School of Divinity at Wake Forest University
Dr. Peter Salovey, president of Yale University.
Faculty & Staff
Salovey to Step Down as President of Yale
E. Gordon Gee, president of West Virginia University
Faculty & Staff
WVU Faculty to Vote on No Confidence Resolution for Gee
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
University of Connecticut
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Community College of Baltimore County
Financial Admin Coordinator
University of Pennsylvania
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs
The trusted source for all job seekers