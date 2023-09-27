Dr. Lynn Akey Appointed Chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside

Dr. Lynn Akey will become chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, effective Jan. 2.

Akey is currently vice president for student success, analytics, and integrated planning at Minnesota State University, Mankato. In this role, she has improved re-enrollment, retention, and graduation rates for the school.

“Dr. Akey’s leadership at Minnesota State Mankato has steered our University’s direction to be one of student focus and data-driven priorities,” said Minnesota State Mankato President Edward Inch. “I am grateful for the impact she has had on the University. I have no doubt she will bring forth great success for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.”

Other roles Akey has served in at the school since her arrival in 2000 include associate vice president for institutional research, strategy, and effectiveness; assistant vice president for institutional research, planning, and assessment; director of institutional research, planning, and assessment; assistant to the vice president for student affairs; and assistant director for academic initiatives.

For her work, Akey was Minnesota State System Academic and Student Affairs Administrator of the Year in 2021.

Akey holds a B.S. in psychology from Truman State University; an M.A. in college student personnel from Bowling Green State University; and a Ph.D. in educational policy and administration from the University of Minnesota.