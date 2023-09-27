Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Dr. Lynn Akey Appointed Chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside

Arrman Kyaw
Sep 27, 2023

Dr. Lynn Akey will become chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, effective Jan. 2.Dr. Lynn AkeyDr. Lynn Akey

Akey is currently vice president for student success, analytics, and integrated planning at Minnesota State University, Mankato. In this role, she has improved re-enrollment, retention, and graduation rates for the school.

“Dr. Akey’s leadership at Minnesota State Mankato has steered our University’s direction to be one of student focus and data-driven priorities,” said Minnesota State Mankato President Edward Inch. “I am grateful for the impact she has had on the University. I have no doubt she will bring forth great success for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.”

Other roles Akey has served in at the school since her arrival in 2000 include associate vice president for institutional research, strategy, and effectiveness; assistant vice president for institutional research, planning, and assessment; director of institutional research, planning, and assessment; assistant to the vice president for student affairs; and assistant director for academic initiatives.

For her work, Akey was Minnesota State System Academic and Student Affairs Administrator of the Year in 2021.

Akey holds a B.S. in psychology from Truman State University; an M.A. in college student personnel from Bowling Green State University; and a Ph.D. in educational policy and administration from the University of Minnesota.

 

