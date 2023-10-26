Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

U Louisiana System President Dr. Jim Henderson Appointed President of Louisiana Tech University

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 26, 2023

Dr. Jim Henderson will become the next president of Louisiana Tech University, effective Jan. 1, 2024.Dr. Jim HendersonDr. Jim HendersonUniversity of Louisiana System

Henderson – president and CEO of the University of Louisiana System since Jan. 1, 2017 – was previously president of Northwestern State University and Bossier Parish Community College.

“Louisiana Tech is an exceptional institution with global impact. My family’s relationship with Tech began more than 80 years ago, in 1941, when my Dad signed to play football for Joe Aillet and continues today as my youngest son just entered his sophomore year,” Henderson said. “It is an honor to succeed President Guice. I look forward to moving home to North Louisiana to work alongside the faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community to lead Tech into its next era of excellence.”

Henderson is also chair of the Board of Visitors of the Marine Corps University.

“As an alumnus and resident of the Ruston community, I couldn’t be more excited for Tech’s future,” said Steve Davison, member of the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors. “The University has thrived under Les’ leadership, and Jim is poised to build on that foundation, which will lead to even more growth and innovation.”

Henderson holds an M.S. in administration from University of West Florida and a doctorate of management from University of Maryland—University College.

