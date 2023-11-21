Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Benedict Staffer Named Outstanding Educator of the Year by ESSENCE

Arrman Kyaw
Nov 21, 2023

Jamila S. Lyn, director of specialized programming at Benedict College, an HBCU in South Carolina, will be awarded Outstanding Educator of the Year during ESSENCE’s Nov. 24 A Journey of Joy holiday special.Jamila S. LynJamila S. Lyn

Lyn will be recognized by Warner Bros. Pictures for her community activism and commitment to educating HBCU students. In he current role, Lyn works with the Benedict Student Success Center, striving towards improving student retention and degree completion.

“I congratulate Ms. Lyn on this well-deserved national recognition,” said Benedict President and CEO Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis. “She has been an advocate for educational equity and for our scholars for many years. She is to be commended for her exemplary efforts, which often extend far beyond the normal workday. Her career in higher education exemplifies nothing less than the BEST of BC!”

Warner Bros. will gift Lyn and her students a private screening of The Color Purple, a new film that comes out to the public Dec. 25.

 

