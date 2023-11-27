Dr. Lizette Navarette Appointed President of Woodland Community College

Dr. Lizette Navarette will become the next president of Woodland Community College, effective January 2024, The Appeal-Democrat reported.

With nearly 20 years in higher education and local government under her belt, Navarette is currently executive vice chancellor of institutional supports & success for California Community Colleges.

“She is responsible for formulating policies that determine the distribution of over $13 billion in local assistance and capital outlay funds to the state’s 73 community college districts, professional development which advances student success, and coordinating state and federal matters for the system,” district officials, adding that Navarette "has an extensive history championing student success, affordability, and equitable educational opportunities for all students.”

Navarette’s employment agreement will be put on the agenda for the district’s governing board at the Dec. 14 meeting for public review and approval, officials said.

Navarette holds a B.A. in political science and international relations from University of California, Riverside; a master’s in public administration from University of La Verne; and a doctorate in education from UC Davis.