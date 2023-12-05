Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Cal State University Faculty Stage Rolling Strike

Walter Hudson
Dec 5, 2023

Faculty at California State University, the largest public university system in the U.S., have launched a series of one-day strikes to demand higher pay and more parental leave for thousands of professors, librarians, coaches and other workers.Download (15)

The California Faculty Association is seeking a 12% salary raise and an increase in parental leave from six weeks to a full semester. They also want more manageable workloads for faculty, better access to breastfeeding stations and more gender-inclusive restrooms.

“They can afford to provide fair compensation and safe working conditions,” Anne Luna, president of the faculty union’s Sacramento chapter, said in a statement. “It’s time to stop funneling tuition and taxpayer money into a top-heavy administration.”

The employees point to the disparity between administrator and faculty salaries, adding that Dr. Mildred García, the chancellor of the CSU system, who started in October, makes just under $1 million in total compensation. 

Hundreds of students are expected to join the picket lines to support the striking faculty.


