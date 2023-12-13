New Diversity Officer Departs Quinnipiac University

Quinnipiac University’s chief diversity officer plans to leave the role at the end of December, according to The Quinnipiac Chronicle.

Quinnipiac University Dr. Wayne Gersie would be the fifth diversity and inclusion official to depart the university in less than a year, reported the Chronicle, noting the announcement came Dec. 7 in an email from President Dr. Judy D. Olian.

Gersie became Quinnipiac’s vice president of equity and inclusion July 31, charged with helping to develop strategies and execute programs that advance diversity, equity, inclusion, community, and social justice across the university.

Gersie is expected to return to Michigan Technological University “for personal reasons,” according to the Chronicle. Gersie previously served as vice president of diversity and inclusion at Michigan Tech, where he worked as a research assistant professor in the Department of Cognitive and Learning Sciences, according to the Quinnipiac University website. He also served as an assistant research professor and chief diversity officer for the Applied Research Laboratory at The Pennsylvania State University, and earlier as director of the multicultural engineering program in the College of Engineering at Penn State.

Gersie holds bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees from Penn State. His doctoral degree is in workforce education and development.