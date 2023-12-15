Smith Named Chancellor at the San Diego Community College District

The San Diego Community College District Board of Trustees has named Gregory Smith to be the district’s next chancellor.

Smith has been serving as acting chancellor. His appointment will be official, pending final approval of his employment contract, to be considered at the next Board of Trustees meeting in January.

“Chancellor-Designate Smith has extensive executive-level experience as well as strong familiarity with the challenges facing California’s community colleges,” said SDCCD Board President Bernie Rhinerson.“The Board of Trustees sincerely appreciates all who participated in the search process, which included input from district stakeholders and the community.”

Smith would be responsible for a $1 billion annual budget and all operations for the largest provider of workforce training and education in the region. The district serves some 80,000 students annually through its four colleges, San Diego City College, San Diego Mesa College, San Diego Miramar College, and San Diego College of Continuing Education.

“I am deeply grateful to the selection committee, district community, and Board of Trustees for the opportunity to serve California’s premier community college district,” said Smith. “Our mission, vision, and values drive my commitment to service. I look forward to expanding access, belonging, and success for our diverse student communities in this new role.”

SDCCD officials note Smith’s work to reframe how public, private, and nonprofit organizations operate to ensure diverse communities have meaningful access, achieve equitable success, and experience authentic belonging. He has led initiatives to redesign resource and budget allocation models to ensure equitable investments in and outcomes for diverse communities.

Smith started his collegiate education at Cerro Coso Community College in Kern County. He holds bachelor’s degrees in political science and English literature from Arizona State University and an MPA from the University of Southern California.