Dr. Jerry Fliger Appointed President of Bakersfield College

Dr. Jerry Fliger has been appointed president of Bakersfield College.

Fliger is currently vice president for instruction at College of the Mainland. Previously, he has served as dean of arts and sciences at Alvin Community College and associate dean at Florida State College at Jacksonville.

“Dr. Fliger’s extensive experience in instruction, academic affairs and workforce development is the exact leadership we need to advance student success and ensure we are developing the future workforce of Kern County as innovation and new opportunities are brought to the area,” said John Corkins, President of the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees.

Fliger holds a bachelor’s in interpersonal and public communication from Purdue University Fort Wayne; a master’s in speech communication from Miami University; and a Ph.D. in rhetoric and culture from Bowling Green State University.

“Bakersfield College is at an exciting time in its journey, and I am looking forward to becoming part of this wonderful institution and joining the Bakersfield community,” Fliger said. “Working in partnership with the campus community, I look forward to the many possibilities that await. The Kern Community College District has much to offer and by working in conjunction with the District and our sister colleges, BC will continue striving to realize its mission.”



