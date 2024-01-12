Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Lincoln University President Placed on Paid Leave Following Suicide of School Vice President

Arrman Kyaw
Jan 12, 2024

Lincoln University President Dr. John B. Moseley has been placed on paid leave voluntarily while personnel and mental health concerns are externally reviewed following the Jan. 8 suicide of Lincoln vice president Dr. Antionette "Bonnie" Candia-Bailey.Dr. John B. MoseleyDr. John B. MoseleyTyler Beck/KOMU

Moseley's professional relationship with Candia-Bailey, according to sources, was poor. Candia-Bailey claimed that she faced depression and anxiety and was harassed, bullied, and ignored.

"You are not to have any contact," she wrote in her final email to Moseley on Jan. 8, regarding reaching out to her family. "You've caused enough harm and mental damage."

Victor Pasley, president of the Lincoln Board of Curator, wrote in a statement about the school's commitment to prioritize the mental health and dignity of Lincoln employees.

“The Board has confidence in the leadership team we have at Lincoln, but as we all work together to serve students and the Lincoln University community, this review will fully examine important questions, concerns and gather facts,” Pasley wrote. “Dr. Moseley agrees those issues should be examined and has volunteered to go on leave during the review so that it can move forward in a fully independent way.”

Dr. Stevie Lawrence, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Lincoln, will serve as acting president.

 

