Lopez Named Accessibility Services Director at Hudson County Community College

Danielle Lopez has been appointed the inaugural director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) for Accessibility Services at Hudson County Community College (HCCC).

Lopez will serve as the college’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)/Section 504 coordinator, according to HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber. She will lead and support our accessibility and accommodation programs for students and employees.

Lopez is also expected to manage and supervise the HCCC Office of Accessibility Services.

“I am very happy to be a part of Hudson County Community College, where diversity, equity, and inclusion is valued and lived,” said Lopez. “I look forward to working with our students and my new colleagues to further advance opportunities and accessibility for everyone at HCCC.”

A key component of Lopez’s work is to reduce systemic barriers and promote disability awareness and a culture of accessibility. Her role entails collaborating with multiple campus constituents, including faculty; the Offices of Academic Affairs; Student Affairs and Enrollment; and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Human Resources; Counseling and Wellness; Registrar; Public Safety and Security; Facilities; Communications; Information Technology; Legal Counsel; and others.

Lopez served as assistant director and academic counselor at City University of New York (CUNY) Center for Student Accessibility. She also served as an adjunct lecturer at CUNY, teaching psychology courses.

Lopez holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the College of Staten Island, CUNY, and a master’s in disability services in higher education from the School of Professional Studies at CUNY.