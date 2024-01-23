California State University Reaches Agreement with Faculty Union

The California State University (CSU) has reached a tentative agreement with the California Faculty Association (CFA), ending their systemwide strike after one day.

“I am extremely pleased and deeply appreciative that we have reached common ground with CFA that will end the strike immediately,” said CSU Chancellor Dr. Mildred García.

The CFA represents some 28,000 professors, lecturers, librarians, counselors, and coaches across the CSU's 23 universities.

“The collective action of so many lecturers, professors, counselors, librarians, and coaches over these last eight months forced CSU management to take our demands seriously,” said CFA President Charles Toombs. “This tentative agreement makes major gains for all faculty at the CSU.”

The agreement includes a 5% general salary increase for all faculty retroactive to July 1, 2023, according to CFA leaders. Faculty may also expect a 5% general salary increase on July 1 this year, contingent on the state not reducing base funding to the CSU. Benefits include raising the salary floor for our lowest-paid faculty, future salary step increases, and increased paid parental leave among other employee benefits and protections.

“The agreement enables the CSU to fairly compensate its valued, world-class faculty while protecting the university system’s long-term financial sustainability,” said García. “With the agreement in place, I look forward to advancing our student-centered work — together — as the nation’s greatest driver of social mobility and the pipeline fueling California’s diverse and educated workforce.”

Students were advised to look for messages from their instructors regarding adjustments to their classes. More details regarding the agreement are expected over the coming days.