Central State Grad Dr. Morakinyo Kuti Appointed University’s President

Johnny Jackson
Feb 9, 2024

Dr. Morakinyo Kuti has been named president of his alma mater, Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio.

Dr. Morakinyo A.O. KutiDr. Morakinyo A.O. Kuti“I stand here today as a symbol of our collective successes,” Kuti said during remarks. “I intend to make the board very proud of this decision.”

Kuti becomes the 10th president in the Central State’s history. He served as the vice president for research and economic development and director of land-grant programs and as its associate provost for research.

As vice president, Kuti worked to enhance Central State’s impact on students and the community and led its implementation of strategic plans and statements of purpose, goals, mission, and vision.

Kuti holds a bachelor’s degree from Central State, an MBA from St. Thomas University, and a doctorate in public policy and administration from Walden University.

In June, Dr. Jack Thomas, Central State University's former president opted not to renew his contract. Diverse highlighted the circumstances surrounding his exit from the presidency in this article. 

