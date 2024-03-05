Missouri State Announces Its 12th President

Dr. Richard “Biff” Williams has been appointed president of Missouri State University.

“I’m humbled by the honor and excited by the opportunity to lead Missouri State University toward a future where innovation, collaboration, and excellence define our educational journey,” said Williams, who becomes the university’s 12th president. “I’m inspired by the rich history and look forward to leading us to even greater achievements.”

Williams has demonstrated proven success in strategic planning, community engagement, legislative advocacy, and fundraising, according to Board Chair Lynn Parman.

“Dr. Williams possesses the qualifications and experience necessary to ensure the university continues to thrive and build on its strong foundation,” said Parman.

Williams served as president of Utah Tech University. He previously served as provost and vice president for academic affairs and founding dean of the College of Nursing, Health and Human Services at Indiana State University as well as an associate dean of the College of Education at the University of Northern Iowa.

Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in lifestyle management from Weber State University, a master’s in athletic training from Indiana State University, and a PhD in curriculum and instruction from New Mexico State University. He officially takes the helm July 1, succeeding MSU President Clif Smart, who is retiring after 13 years on the job.