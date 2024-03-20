Bazan Named Union College's Next President

Dr. Yamileth Bazan will become the 30th president of Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Bazan — whose term begins July 1, soon after the official transition to the new name of Union Adventist University — brings a long legacy of supporting and mentoring students, university leaders, and local church constituents.

“During my visits to the campus this year, I was blessed to experience the caring learning community that makes Union special,” said Bazan. “The values and mission are lived beautifully by the faculty, students, staff, and administration. It has been a sweet surprise to see God connect our paths. I am honored to be part of the next exciting chapter for this campus family.”

Gary Thurber, chair of Union’s board of trustees and president of the Mid-America Union Conference, said he was confident with the search process.

“The experience she brings in serving young people, mentoring them spiritually, and building leaders is a perfect fit for Union,” said Thurber. “She lives and breathes the mission and values of the Adventist church and this university.”

Bazan holds an associate degree from Loma Linda University, a bachelor’s degree from La Sierra University, a master’s in administration and leadership, and a Ph.D. in leadership from Andrews University.

Bazan has served in Adventist higher education for more than 17 years. As associate dean for Student Affairs at Loma Linda University School of Medicine, she oversees all student services and support offices, including student clubs and events, the Records Office, tutoring and other academic support, and health and wellness services. As vice president of Student Life at La Sierra University from 2007 to 2021, she led 10 departments ranging from athletics and counseling to campus security and spiritual life. Before entering higher education, Bazan served in youth ministry for the Southeastern California Conference and began her career teaching in Adventist elementary schools.