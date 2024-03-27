Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Benitez Named 23rd President of Saint Peter’s University

Johnny Jackson
Mar 27, 2024

The Saint Peter’s University Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Hubert Benitez as the 23rd president of Saint Peter’s University, effective July 1.

Dr. Hubert BenitezDr. Hubert Benitez“I want to thank the Board of Trustees for the distinction of being appointed president of Saint Peter’s University,” said Benitez. “As a person spiritually rooted in the Catholic faith, with personal values that align with those of Jesuit education and traditions, I feel blessed to be returning to Jesuit higher education and joining the Saint Peter’s community. As we begin this journey together, I look forward to working with the faculty and staff of the University, as we collectively continue to build the future of this great institution.”

The trustees unanimously selected Benitez to succeed Dr. Eugene J. Cornacchia, who is retiring in June after 17 years as president.

Benitez, who will be the university's first Hispanic president, recently served as president and chief executive officer of American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, and has significant experience with public, private and Jesuit higher education institutions. He received his first doctoral degree in dentistry from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, a Jesuit, research-intensive institution of higher education in Latin America. He earned a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Saint Louis University.

“With his outstanding academic credentials, considerable experience and dynamic leadership, the Board and I are confident that Dr. Benitez will not only steer the University toward continued success in its next chapter, but also be a strong advocate for our students and champion for our faculty,” said Kenneth Moore, chair of the Saint Peter’s University Board of Trustees. “We were all deeply impressed with his Jesuit values of service and cura personalis as well as his personal commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We are certain he is the right person to lead our institution forward, and we welcome Dr. Benitez to Saint Peter’s University.”

