Brown-Dean A Winner in Annual Gracie Awards

Johnny Jackson
Mar 28, 2024

Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean was announced as one of this year’s winners in the 49th Annual Gracie Awards, presented by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF).

Dr. Khalilah Brown-DeanDr. Khalilah Brown-DeanBrown-Dean, a professor of political science at Quinnipiac University and associate provost for faculty affairs, won for her talk show, Disrupted with Khalilah Brown-Dean, on Connecticut Public Broadcasting (WNPR).

“THRILLED to announce that DISRUPTED earned the Best Talk Show Award from the Alliance for Women in Media! Big thanks to my team and all who support this work,” Brown-Dean said in a social media post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

On her popular show, Brown-Dean unpacks how big and small disruptions are shaping lives with topics such as technology, economics, education, and healthcare. New episodes of Disrupted are available as a podcast Wednesdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.

AWMF has honored the achievements of women working in media for more than four decades. The awards, named after the late actress and radio host Gracie Allen, recognize exemplary programming created by, for, and about women.

This year’s winners will be celebrated at AWMF’s annual gala May 21 at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Local and student award recipients will be honored at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 18 in New York City.

