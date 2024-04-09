Faculty Groups To Hold National Day of Action April 17

Faculty and student groups at more than 50 U.S. college and university campuses will hold a nationwide Day of Action for Higher Education on April 17.

American Association of University Professors chapters plan to join Higher Education Labor United, the American Federation of Teachers, and other higher education unions and student organizations in the event is deemed a coordinated nationwide counter-offensive against a sustained assault on American higher education as a public good.

The Day of Action for Higher Education is expected to demonstrate how cross-rank organizing, robust faculty governance, labor solidarity, and protection of the freedom to teach and learn are crucial to the survival of higher education and to its vital social purpose in a democracy. The group’s Call to Action can be found here.

Organizers said full-time, part-time, and graduate faculty and students at public, private, two-year and four-year campuses across the country will hold local rallies, teach-ins, and other events to reverse ongoing attempts by politicians, trustees, and university donors to do lasting damage to American higher education by violating academic freedom and shared institutional governance, banning equity and diversity initiatives, eroding the forms of job security that protect academic freedom, slashing access to higher education at a moment when the demand for it is at a historic high, and riddling students with massive debt.



