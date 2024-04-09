Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Faculty Groups To Hold National Day of Action April 17

Johnny Jackson
Apr 9, 2024

Faculty and student groups at more than 50 U.S. college and university campuses will hold a nationwide Day of Action for Higher Education on April 17.

American Association of University Professors chapters across the country are joining a grassroots effort to counter narratives that malign higher education.American Association of University Professors chapters across the country are joining a grassroots effort to counter narratives that malign higher education.American Association of University Professors chapters plan to join Higher Education Labor United, the American Federation of Teachers, and other higher education unions and student organizations in the event is deemed a coordinated nationwide counter-offensive against a sustained assault on American higher education as a public good.

The Day of Action for Higher Education is expected to demonstrate how cross-rank organizing, robust faculty governance, labor solidarity, and protection of the freedom to teach and learn are crucial to the survival of higher education and to its vital social purpose in a democracy. The group’s Call to Action can be found here.

Organizers said full-time, part-time, and graduate faculty and students at public, private, two-year and four-year campuses across the country will hold local rallies, teach-ins, and other events to reverse ongoing attempts by politicians, trustees, and university donors to do lasting damage to American higher education by violating academic freedom and shared institutional governance, banning equity and diversity initiatives, eroding the forms of job security that protect academic freedom, slashing access to higher education at a moment when the demand for it is at a historic high, and riddling students with massive debt.


Suggested for You
Dr. Marion Ross Fedrick
Faculty & Staff
ASU President Embarks on New Higher Ed Role
Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar
Faculty & Staff
Dunbar to Join African American Studies Faculty at Emory
Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean
Faculty & Staff
Brown-Dean to Lead the Allbritton Center
Dr. Jamie Washington
Social Justice
Life and Learning, the Washington Way
Related Stories
Dr. Marion Ross Fedrick
Faculty & Staff
ASU President Embarks on New Higher Ed Role
Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar
Faculty & Staff
Dunbar to Join African American Studies Faculty at Emory
Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean
Faculty & Staff
Brown-Dean to Lead the Allbritton Center
Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean
Faculty & Staff
Brown-Dean A Winner in Annual Gracie Awards
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Manager, Contracts & Risk Management
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Instructor/Hospitalist Position, Division of Hematology/Oncology
University of Pennsylvania
Master HVAC Technician
Mount St. Mary's University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Assistant Professor of Mathematics
California State University, Stanislaus
Open Rank Professor of Counselor Education
Virginia Commonwealth University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers