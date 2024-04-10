Ninth Cohort of ELEVATE Fellows Announced

Dr. Katina Lang-Lindsey, an assistant professor at Alabama A&M University, has been named among the newest cohort of Enriching Learning, Enhancing Visibility & Training Educators (ELEVATE) at the Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions.

The center has announced its plans to host this ninth annual early-career faculty training program June 12-14. The three-day professional development opportunity was created specifically to address the unique needs of early career faculty members at Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs).

ELEVATE supports ongoing learning, training, and networking of early career MSI faculty by providing workshops, opportunities to network with peers, and a platform for collaboration.

ELEVATE fellows develop skills through hands-on workshops on academic writing, grant writing, teaching, mentoring, and achieving tenure.

Among this year’s fellows are Lang-Lindsey; Dr. Crystal Pérez, California State University, East Bay; Dr. Felipe Mercado, California State University, Fresno; Dr. Nitika Sharma, California State University, Sacramento; Dr. DuEwa Frazier, Coppin State University; Dr. Sonya Diaz, East Los Angeles College; and Dr. Adrian Gale, Benedict College.

They are joined by fellows Dr. Joyvina Evans, Howard University; Dr. Marcus Harvey, Montclair State University; Dr. Robert Robinson, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, CUNY; Dr. Leslie Ekpe, Texas A&M University-Commerce; Dr. GoMee Park, The University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley; Dr. Victoria Kim, The University of Texas at San Antonio; Dr. Susana Gallardo, San Jose State University; and Dr. Jasmine Yarish, University of the District of Columbia.