Northwestern Pritzker School of Law Creates LGBTQI+ Rights Clinic

Johnny Jackson
Apr 24, 2024

Kara Ingelhart has been named director of the new LGBTQI+ Rights Clinic, part of the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law Bluhm Legal Clinic.

Kara IngelhartKara Ingelhart“We are extremely excited to welcome Professor Kara Ingelhart as a clinical assistant professor of law and the inaugural director of the Bluhm Legal Clinic’s new LGBTQI+ Rights Clinic,” said Northwestern Pritzker Law Dean Dr. Hari Osofsky. “She is an outstanding attorney and advocate for LGBTQI+ rights, and her leadership will be crucial as we launch the LGBTQI+ Rights Clinic.”

Ingelhart will serve as a clinical assistant professor. As director of the LGBTQI+ Rights Clinic, she will oversee its success and sustainability and will be responsible for the types of cases and projects the clinic selects.

“Our law school is committed to contributing to efforts to uphold LGBTQI+ rights locally, regionally and nationally in collaboration with stakeholders and advocates,” said Osofsky.

The law school’s launch of the new clinic within the Bluhm Legal Clinic responds to increasing harassment, discrimination, and violence targeted against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) people. It is expected to advance litigation and advocacy in support of LGBTQI+ rights.

Ingelhart previously served as a senior attorney in the Midwest Regional Office of Lambda Legal, an organization dedicated to advancing the civil rights of LGBT people and individuals living with HIV. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and gender studies from Indiana University and a law degree from The University of Chicago Law School.

