Hampton Mourns the Loss of President Hudson

Johnny Jackson
Apr 25, 2024

The flag flew at half-staff April 24, honoring the memory of Hampton University’s 10th President Dr. Roy Davage Hudson.

Dr. Roy Davage HudsonDr. Roy Davage HudsonHudson served from 1970 to 1976 at Hampton, then known as Hampton Institute, and played a significant role in shaping the institution's history and fostering its growth.

“During his tenure, President Hudson exhibited a strong commitment to academic excellence and student success,” said Hampton President Darrell K. Williams. “He spearheaded initiatives that expanded educational opportunities and enhanced the quality of education at Hampton University. His visionary leadership laid the foundation for the institution's continued progress and development.”

Hudson’s career included a stint in the U.S. Air Force. He was honorably discharged as a non-commissioned officer with the rank of staff sergeant. In retirement, he served as the 13th interim president of Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina, from 1995 to 1996.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Livingstone with valedictorian honors. He also held a master’s in zoology from the University of Michigan, where he became the first African American to receive a Ph.D. in pharmacology and became the first African American faculty member with his subsequent assistant professorship in pharmacology.

“We remember President Hudson as a trailblazer, an advocate for education, and a champion for our students,” said Williams. “His legacy will forever be etched in the fabric of Hampton University, and his impact will be felt for generations to come.”

