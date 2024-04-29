Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

East Tennessee State Professor Wins Social Science Scholar Award

Johnny Jackson
Apr 29, 2024

Dr. Terence Hicks has won the Virginia Social Science Association Scholar Award, which recognizes outstanding scholars within the social science discipline.

Dr. Terence HicksDr. Terence Hicks“I am delighted and thankful to have been honored for this prestigious social science award,” said Hicks, who received the award during the association’s 97th annual conference April 20.

Hicks is a tenured full professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis at East Tennessee State University, where he has served as a dean for the Clemmer College of Education and Human Development.

Hicks is an award-winning author with 10 published books and works in over 100 combined research publications or presentations. He is a cited authority on the first-generation college student population and has presented academic papers both nationally and internationally. He researches college student self-efficacy; STEM research; college retention; school closing and massive resistance; high school to college transition, spirituality among college students; and psychological well-being of students and administrators in higher education.

Hicks recently served as a Distinguished Visiting Professor for the Southern Regional Education Board and as a Research Fellow for the National Institutes of Health, National Center of Minority Health and Health Disparities.

Hicks holds bachelor’s degree in business administration and master’s in counseling education, both from Virginia State University. He also holds a Doctorate in Education degree in educational leadership from Wilmington University, Delaware, and a Ph.D. in counseling and counselor education and higher education from North Carolina State University.

