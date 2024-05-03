Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Survey: Women and People of Color Aren’t Advancing to Higher Faculty Ranks at the Same Rate as White Men

Walter Hudson
May 3, 2024

New research from CUPA-HR on the state of the faculty workforce in higher education shows that despite some growth in representation among tenure-track women and faculty of color in new hires, advancement to higher faculty ranks remains a barrier.Istockphoto 1216637002 612x612

The research points out that these promotion gaps are found in every faculty discipline.  The Faculty in Higher Education Survey, a comprehensive data source that collects salary and demographic data by tenure status, rank, and faculty discipline, to evaluate representation and pay equity for women and faculty of color from 2016-17 to 2022-23 noted that women and faculty of color are not being promoted to senior faculty ranks at the same rate as white men. The data also show that women, Black, and Hispanic or Latina/o faculty are better represented in non-tenure-track than in tenure-track positions, and that pay gaps in non-tenure-track positions persist for these groups.

Combined with the fact that these groups are less likely to be promoted to higher ranks in tenure-track positions, the result is that a substantial segment of faculty, primarily women and people of color, are employed in positions that pay lower salaries throughout their careers    

