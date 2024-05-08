Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Zamani-Gallaher Appointed Dean of School of Education

Johnny Jackson
May 8, 2024

Dr. Eboni M. Zamani-Gallaher has been named the Renée and Richard Goldman Endowed Dean of the School of Education at the University of Pittsburgh.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the Renée and Richard Goldman Endowed Dean of the University of Pittsburgh School of Education,” said Zamani-Gallaher, a professor in the Pittsburgh’s Department of Educational Foundations, Organizations, and Policy.

Dr. Eboni M. Zamani-GallaherDr. Eboni M. Zamani-Gallaher“The school has an amazing community of scholars and learners and is supported by many talented staff and alumni,” she continued. “The school’s mission-vision aligns with my work as a scholar and leader, and I believe the school is poised to reach new heights in the areas of K-12 and higher education, human development, exercise, health, and wellness.”

Zamani-Gallaher’s scholarly work focuses on equitable participation in higher education; transfer, access, and retention policies; minoritized student populations in marginalized institutional contexts; and racial equity and campus climate in postsecondary education pathways.

Zamani-Gallaher holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Western Illinois University, a master’s in general experimental psychology, and a Ph.D. in educational organization and leadership from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She was recently selected as an American Educational Research Association Fellow and named a 2023 American College Personnel Association Senior Scholar Diplomate. In 2022, Diverse recognized her with the Diverse Champions Award.

Zamani-Gallaher previously worked as a professor from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign College of Education, where she spent seven years as director of the Office for Community College Research and Leadership. There, she also worked as associate head of the Department of Education Policy, Organization, and Leadership, and as associate dean of the Graduate College. At Pittsburgh, she served as interim dean of the school since August 2023. She also has served as the School of Education’s Associate Dean for Equity, Justice, and Strategic Partnerships.

