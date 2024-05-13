Krause Named Dean of William L. Ridgway College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Amanda L. Krause has been appointed dean of the William L. Ridgway College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Evansville (UE).

"I am excited and honored to lead the William L. Ridgway College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Evansville," said Krause. "I look forward to collaborating with UE's exceptional faculty, staff, and students to forge connections, prioritize student needs, and bring innovative solutions that will enhance the college and the university as a whole.”

Krause serves as director of international programs and associate professor of political science at Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland. She was the founder and director of the Philosophy, Politics, and Economics Program at Mount St. Mary's.

Krause holds bachelor’s degree in journalism from Indiana University, a master’s in political science from Louisiana State University, and a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Missouri. She has amassed over 20 peer-reviewed conference papers, published journal articles, and invited presentations. Her research focuses on comparative political economy, with a specific emphasis on social services and well-being in the Americas.

Krause's dedication to collaboration and relationship-building, along with her values alignment with UE's mission made her an exceptional choice to lead the College of Arts and Sciences, the largest of the university’s academic units comprising 13 departments, according to Mary Kessler, the interim executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at UE.

"Her enthusiasm, vision, and innovative problem-solving abilities will be invaluable assets as we continue to elevate the University's reputation for academic excellence," said Kessler.