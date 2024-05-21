Former Virginia Mayor Tapped to Lead Center for Real Estate Entrepreneurship at George Mason University

George Mason University’s Donald G. Costello College of Business has tapped David Tarter to be the executive director for the Center for Real Estate Entrepreneurship (CREE) and Master’s in Real Estate Development Program.

Tarter plans to work toward expanding experiential learning opportunities and building up the center and the college’s real estate programs, which support graduate, undergraduate, and non-degree academic programs.

Tarter, an attorney and the former Mayor of the City of Falls Church in Virginia, founded Tarter Nova Law PLC, a boutique firm specializing in commercial real estate where he was lead counsel for governmental entitlements, land use approvals, and transactions for billions of dollars of transit-oriented developments and smart growth projects.

Previously, he served as a partner at Lawson, Tarter & Charvet, P.C., specializing in commercial real estate.

Tarter holds undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Virginia.

“We are thrilled to have someone with David Tarter’s considerable experience and knowledge as our new executive director to take the center to the next level,” said Ajay Vinzé, dean of the Costello College of Business.

“David will enhance the experience that students have come to expect at CREE while also increasing their career readiness,” said Vinzé. “His unique background and skill set will allow Costello to expand collaboration and innovation opportunities within the real estate community, for the benefit of our students.”