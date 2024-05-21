Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Former Virginia Mayor Tapped to Lead Center for Real Estate Entrepreneurship at George Mason University

Johnny Jackson
May 21, 2024

George Mason University’s Donald G. Costello College of Business has tapped David Tarter to be the executive director for the Center for Real Estate Entrepreneurship (CREE) and Master’s in Real Estate Development Program.

David TarterDavid TarterTarter plans to work toward expanding experiential learning opportunities and building up the center and the college’s real estate programs, which support graduate, undergraduate, and non-degree academic programs.

Tarter, an attorney and the former Mayor of the City of Falls Church in Virginia, founded Tarter Nova Law PLC, a boutique firm specializing in commercial real estate where he was lead counsel for governmental entitlements, land use approvals, and transactions for billions of dollars of transit-oriented developments and smart growth projects.

Previously, he served as a partner at Lawson, Tarter & Charvet, P.C., specializing in commercial real estate.

Tarter holds undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Virginia.

“We are thrilled to have someone with David Tarter’s considerable experience and knowledge as our new executive director to take the center to the next level,” said Ajay Vinzé, dean of the Costello College of Business.

“David will enhance the experience that students have come to expect at CREE while also increasing their career readiness,” said Vinzé. “His unique background and skill set will allow Costello to expand collaboration and innovation opportunities within the real estate community, for the benefit of our students.”

Suggested for You
Dr. Minouche Shafik
Faculty & Staff Issues
Faculty Members Express No-Confidence in Columbia University President
Dr. Donovan Livingston
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Donovan Livingston Returns Home, Merging His Hip Hop Self with His College Advisor Self
Tyler Bickford
Faculty & Staff Issues
Pitt Faculty Ratifies First Union Contract
Dr. Amanda L. Krause
Faculty & Staff
Krause Named Dean of William L. Ridgway College of Arts and Sciences
Related Stories
Dr. Donovan Livingston
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Donovan Livingston Returns Home, Merging His Hip Hop Self with His College Advisor Self
Dr. Amanda L. Krause
Faculty & Staff
Krause Named Dean of William L. Ridgway College of Arts and Sciences
Christopher Edley Jr.
Faculty & Staff
Christopher Edley, Prominent Legal Scholar, Passes Away
Dr. Julie V. Philley
Faculty & Staff
Philley to Become the Next UT Tyler President
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Enterprise Systems Administrator
University of Connecticut
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Vice President and General Counsel
St. John's University
Laboratory Research Technician
University of Pittsburgh
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics