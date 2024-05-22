Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Rochon Appointed President of California State University, Fullerton

Johnny Jackson
May 22, 2024

First-generation college graduate Dr. Ronald S. Rochon has been appointed to serve as president of California State University, Fullerton.

Dr. Ronald S. RochonDr. Ronald S. Rochon“I am honored to join the Titan community and excited to work alongside the university’s talented faculty and staff to further support the success of its dynamic and diverse student body,” said Rochon of the California State University Board of Trustees appointment.

Rochon holds a bachelor’s degree from Tuskegee University and master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He did doctoral work in educational policy studies.

He currently serves as president of the University of Southern Indiana (USI), where he also served as provost. He previously served as a professor, dean of the School of Education, and associate vice president for Teacher Education at Buffalo State College in Buffalo, New York.

Some other career titles have included: director and co-founder of the Research Center for Cultural Diversity and Community Renewal, interim director of the School of Education, and associate dean of the Health and Physical Education College at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

On July 22, he will take the reins from Interim President Dr. Sylvia A. Alva to preside over Cal State Fullerton.

“Dr. Rochon is an innovative and student-centered leader who fosters a culture of collaboration and cultivates a community of care at the institutions he has served,” said Wenda Fong, chair of the CSU Board of Trustees. “With a career-long commitment to student success and data-driven decision making, Rochon is an exemplary fit to lead the university and set an ambitious trajectory for CSUF’s future.”

Suggested for You
David Tarter
Faculty & Staff
Former Mayor Tapped to Lead Center for Real Estate Entrepreneurship
Dr. Minouche Shafik
Faculty & Staff Issues
Faculty Members Express No-Confidence in Columbia University President
Dr. Donovan Livingston
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Donovan Livingston Returns Home, Merging His Hip Hop Self with His College Advisor Self
Tyler Bickford
Faculty & Staff Issues
Pitt Faculty Ratifies First Union Contract
Related Stories
David Tarter
Faculty & Staff
Former Mayor Tapped to Lead Center for Real Estate Entrepreneurship
Dr. Donovan Livingston
Faculty & Staff
Dr. Donovan Livingston Returns Home, Merging His Hip Hop Self with His College Advisor Self
Dr. Amanda L. Krause
Faculty & Staff
Krause Named Dean of William L. Ridgway College of Arts and Sciences
Christopher Edley Jr.
Faculty & Staff
Christopher Edley, Prominent Legal Scholar, Passes Away
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Faculty, Professional Nursing
Austin Community College
Enterprise Systems Administrator
University of Connecticut
Instructional Administrative Assistant
State Center Community College District
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics