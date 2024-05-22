Rochon Appointed President of California State University, Fullerton

First-generation college graduate Dr. Ronald S. Rochon has been appointed to serve as president of California State University, Fullerton.

“I am honored to join the Titan community and excited to work alongside the university’s talented faculty and staff to further support the success of its dynamic and diverse student body,” said Rochon of the California State University Board of Trustees appointment.

Rochon holds a bachelor’s degree from Tuskegee University and master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He did doctoral work in educational policy studies.

He currently serves as president of the University of Southern Indiana (USI), where he also served as provost. He previously served as a professor, dean of the School of Education, and associate vice president for Teacher Education at Buffalo State College in Buffalo, New York.

Some other career titles have included: director and co-founder of the Research Center for Cultural Diversity and Community Renewal, interim director of the School of Education, and associate dean of the Health and Physical Education College at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

On July 22, he will take the reins from Interim President Dr. Sylvia A. Alva to preside over Cal State Fullerton.

“Dr. Rochon is an innovative and student-centered leader who fosters a culture of collaboration and cultivates a community of care at the institutions he has served,” said Wenda Fong, chair of the CSU Board of Trustees. “With a career-long commitment to student success and data-driven decision making, Rochon is an exemplary fit to lead the university and set an ambitious trajectory for CSUF’s future.”