Brittain Bestowed Thurgood Marshall Award

Johnny Jackson
Jun 21, 2024

John C. Brittain, a professor in the David A. Clarke School of Law at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC), is being honored with the Thurgood Marshall Award.

John C. BrittainJohn C. BrittainThe award is given annually to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to civil rights and the principles of justice championed by Justice Marshall.

This year, the D.C. Bar is recognizing Brittain’s commitment to advancing civil rights, including his impactful litigation on race equity in public schools and higher education, as well as his dedication to mentoring generations of civil rights advocates.

“I see myself as a grateful servant of the people, so this recognition is not just a personal honor, but a testament to the collective efforts of countless individuals and communities who have fought for justice alongside me,” said Brittain. “Our work is far from over, and I am as dedicated as ever to advancing the cause of equity and civil rights.”

Brittain has litigated significant cases across the U.S., focusing on dismantling racial inequities in public education and higher learning institutions.

“We are immensely proud of Professor Brittain's achievements and this well-deserved recognition,” said UDC President Dr. Maurice D. Edington. “His unwavering dedication to civil rights and social justice embodies the spirit of Thurgood Marshall and the legacy of UDC. His work continues to inspire our students and faculty, as well as the broader legal community.”

