Educators, Officials to Gather for AFT National Convention

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) is gearing up to chart a path forward for public schools amid increasing challenges, and opposition, to the institution.

AFT represents teachers, school staff, higher education workers, nurses and healthcare professionals, and public employees. It plans to host its 88th biennial national convention July 22-25 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

More than 3,500 AFT delegates are expected to hear from federal and state lawmakers, national labor leaders, policymakers, advocates, and activists on how the labor union membership can coalesce around issues affecting their communities.

AFT President Randi Weingarten is set to deliver her State of the Union keynote addressing the convention’s theme of “Real Solutions for a Better Life” on July 22.

Other expected speakers include U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, Texas AFT President Zeph Capo, and Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes, pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas.

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan joins professors Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr. of Princeton University Department of African American Studies, Dr. Michael Kazin of Georgetown University Department of History, and Dr. Joshua Cowen of Michigan State University College of Education discussing “What’s at Stake.”

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain have also confirmed to be part of a discussion titled, “Real Solutions in Politics.”