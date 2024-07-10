Former Dean Sues College, Claims Discrimination

A former Southside Virginia Community College administrator is alleging discrimination as a reason she was fired from her position.

Dr. Charletta Barringer-Brown recently filed a federal lawsuit in Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond, reports Cardinal News. The suit seeking monetary damages includes claims that she was fired because she was the only Black female administrator at the school and was treated differently from her white colleagues.

Barringer-Brown served as dean of the department of humanities, social sciences, and business at Southside Virginia. She previously served as a tenured professor in the department of political science and public administration and faculty director of general education at Virginia State University.

The complaint also alleges that officials falsified an employee evaluation last summer in order to push Barringer-Brown out, which it argues is in violation of the state community college system faculty evaluation policy.