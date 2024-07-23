Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Muhammad Leaves Harvard, Accepts Tenured Post at Princeton

Johnny Jackson
Jul 23, 2024

Harvard Kennedy School professor Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad has accepted a tenured position at Princeton University.

Dr. Khalil Gibran MuhammadDr. Khalil Gibran MuhammadMuhammad is the Ford Foundation Professor of History, Race and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School. A prominent scholar, he directs the Institutional Antiracism and Accountability Project and is the former director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, a division of the New York Public Library.

Muhammad previously served as an associate professor at Indiana University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a Ph.D. in U.S. History from Rutgers University.

His scholarship examines the intersections of racism, economic inequality, criminal justice and democracy in U.S. History. He is currently co-directing a National Academy of Sciences study on reducing racial inequalities in the criminal justice system.

The Harvard Crimson reports that Muhammad was just one of two tenured Black professors at Harvard Kennedy School and that his departure marks another setback for the school as it struggles to increase diversity among its faculty and student body.

Muhammad is expected to begin his appointment as Professor of African American Studies and Public Affairs at Princeton in January 2025.

