Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

McBride Appointed to Lead Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity at WashU

Johnny Jackson
Jul 24, 2024

Dr. Dwight A. McBride, who is currently a senior advisor to the chancellor and the Gerald Early Distinguished Professor in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed executive director of the school's Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE2). 

CRE2 was established in 2020 to bring the research force of WashU to study how race and ethnicity are integral to the most complex and challenging issues of the time.

Dr. Dwight A. McBrideDr. Dwight A. McBride“This is crucial work, especially so in our current political context,” said McBride. “WashU’s scope and depth of research has the potential to be transformative across our campuses, in our community and beyond. I can’t wait to get started and to help grow CRE2’s vital mission and vision into the future.”

McBride is co-founder and co-editor of the annual open-access journal James Baldwin Review. He is a founding co-editor of “The New Black Studies” series at the University of Illinois Press. He is also a founding co-director of the Academic Leadership Institute, a partnership between Washington University and the University of Michigan that supports the development of academic leaders committed to advancing diversity and inclusion.

McBride is the former president of The New School in New York City and was provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Emory University. He also held served as a dean at Northwestern University and at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

“Dwight brings a wealth of experience and an unwavering commitment to advancing scholarship and advocacy in the fields of race, ethnicity and equity,” said Dr. Beverly Wendland, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at WashU. “His innovative, interdisciplinary approach to university leadership and his research will be a vital asset to the Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity.”

Suggested for You
Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad
Faculty & Staff
Muhammad Accepts Tenured Post at Princeton
Dr. Maria Pharr
Leadership & Policy
Pharr Selected to Lead Pitt Community College
Dr. Ben Sasse
Leadership & Policy
University of Florida President Ben Sasse Announces Resignation
Geovonday Jones
Faculty & Staff
Training Culturally Conscious Performing Artists
Related Stories
Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad
Faculty & Staff
Muhammad Accepts Tenured Post at Princeton
Randi Weingarten
Faculty & Staff
AFT Launches ‘Real Solutions for Higher Education’ Campaign
Geovonday Jones
Faculty & Staff
Training Culturally Conscious Performing Artists
Dr. Charletta Barringer-Brown
Faculty & Staff
Former Dean Sues College, Claims Discrimination
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Senior Research and Planning Analyst
State Center Community College District
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Director of Content Strategy
Ithaca College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers