Lenoir-Rhyne Receives $1.2M Grant to Promote STEM Pathways

Johnny Jackson
Aug 22, 2024

Lenoir-Rhyne University has been awarded a $1.2 million grant through the Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program from the National Science Foundation (NSF).

Dr. Hank WeddingtonDr. Hank WeddingtonThe grant is designed to address science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) teacher shortages and create pathways for underrepresented students to become STEM educators, according to Dr. Hank Weddington, dean of the College of Education and Human Services.

“Highly qualified STEM educators equip students with knowledge and skills – and ignite a passion for STEM that will guide their students into the workplace,” said Weddington. “The Noyce grant is a catalyst for transformative change that will allow Lenoir-Rhyne to invest in preparing the highest caliber STEM teachers who will shape the future of innovation through their students.”

Dr. Loury FloydDr. Loury FloydThe grant is expected to fund eight scholarships annually over five years for Master of Arts in teaching students pursuing careers teaching STEM at the secondary level.

“Representation matters for students,” said Dr. Loury Floyd, assistant provost for academic operations, a co-investigator on the grant team. “Seeing teachers with whom they can identify shows students they can be successful in a subject area – and a career in that area. In STEM, that translates to higher achievement and earning potential.”

