Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

UW-Milwaukee Lays Off 32 Tenured Faculty Members

Johnny Jackson
Aug 26, 2024

Thirty-two tenured faculty members are slated for layoffs at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM).

Dr. Mark A. MoneDr. Mark A. MoneThe University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents approved budget cuts that include the recommended layoffs as part of an effort to mitigate its declining enrollment and financial challenges.

Officials said the layoffs are the resulted from the elimination of the College of General Studies (CGS) at the university’s Waukesha campus, where students could earn an associate degree in liberal arts — such as in arts and humanities, math and natural sciences, and social sciences and business. The Waukesha campus will close entirely next spring.

“This decision weighs heavily on me, as the impact is profound, affecting 32 dedicated tenured faculty members, their families and communities, as well as many other dedicated CGS staff,” said UWM Chancellor Dr. Mark A. Mone in a letter to colleagues.

“We will continue to work to find employment opportunities for affected staff, including through the Priority Referral Program, and communicate updates as they are available. Faculty also have statutory layoff rights, which UWM will of course honor,” Mone said. “This is a challenging time for our university, and I am committed to maintaining transparency throughout this transition.”

Suggested for You
(From left) Dr. Loury Floyd, Dr. Hank Weddington, Dr. Shaun Williams, Dr. Jennifer Perkins, Dr. Stephanie Woodard, and Dr. Christopher Gordon were members of the Noyce Grant Team to secure funds promote STEM teaching.
Faculty & Staff
Lenoir-Rhyne Receives $1.2M Grant to Promote STEM Pathways
Dr Shaun Harper
Faculty & Staff
Harper to Feature in September Tuesdays Together National Speaker Series
Dr. Joseph Glover
Leadership & Policy
Arizona’s New Provost Steps Down
Dr. Minouche Shafik
Leadership & Policy
Columbia University President Steps Down
Related Stories
(From left) Dr. Loury Floyd, Dr. Hank Weddington, Dr. Shaun Williams, Dr. Jennifer Perkins, Dr. Stephanie Woodard, and Dr. Christopher Gordon were members of the Noyce Grant Team to secure funds promote STEM teaching.
Faculty & Staff
Lenoir-Rhyne Receives $1.2M Grant to Promote STEM Pathways
Dr Shaun Harper
Faculty & Staff
Harper to Feature in September Tuesdays Together National Speaker Series
Oip (3)
Faculty & Staff
The Future of Black Leadership
Dr. Tryan L. McMickens
Faculty & Staff
A Scholarship of the Underserved to Inspire Equity
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Assistant Divisional Dean of Nursing (ADN)
Tarrant County College District
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Finance Specialist
Eastern Kentucky University
Program Support Technician
San Diego Community College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers