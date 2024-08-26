UW-Milwaukee Lays Off 32 Tenured Faculty Members

Thirty-two tenured faculty members are slated for layoffs at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM).

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents approved budget cuts that include the recommended layoffs as part of an effort to mitigate its declining enrollment and financial challenges.

Officials said the layoffs are the resulted from the elimination of the College of General Studies (CGS) at the university’s Waukesha campus, where students could earn an associate degree in liberal arts — such as in arts and humanities, math and natural sciences, and social sciences and business. The Waukesha campus will close entirely next spring.

“This decision weighs heavily on me, as the impact is profound, affecting 32 dedicated tenured faculty members, their families and communities, as well as many other dedicated CGS staff,” said UWM Chancellor Dr. Mark A. Mone in a letter to colleagues.

“We will continue to work to find employment opportunities for affected staff, including through the Priority Referral Program, and communicate updates as they are available. Faculty also have statutory layoff rights, which UWM will of course honor,” Mone said. “This is a challenging time for our university, and I am committed to maintaining transparency throughout this transition.”