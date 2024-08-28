Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Charleston Named Vice Chancellor for Inclusive Excellence

Johnny Jackson
Aug 28, 2024

Dr. LaVar J. Charleston has been named vice chancellor for inclusive excellence at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Dr. LaVar J. CharlestonDr. LaVar J. Charleston“As a two-time alum, I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to advance the work of inclusive excellence at UW–Madison, and I look forward to further collaborations with our campus and state,” said Charleston, who holds a master’s and Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy analysis from UW–Madison’s School of Education.

As vice chancellor, he will be responsible for promoting belonging and inclusion among students, faculty, and staff at the UW-Madison.

“Inclusive excellence means valuing diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives, and ensuring differing viewpoints are integrated into decision-making to achieve organizational excellence and maximize success,” said Charleston.

The first-generation college graduate served as UW–Madison’s deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, vice provost, and chief diversity officer for the past three years. He will continue to serve on the chancellor’s executive committee and will also continue to hold the title of Elzie Higginbottom Director of Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement (DDEEA).

“LaVar is committed to fostering a climate where all members of the campus community can belong and flourish,” said Chancellor Dr. Jennifer L. Mnookin. “His deep understanding of the challenges we face and exceptional leadership skills will help him play an even more expansive role in guiding our efforts to build a more connected and inclusive campus community.”

