Renowned Xavier University Professor Passes Away

Walter Hudson
Sep 9, 2024

ThDr. JW Carmichael Jr., a retired Xavier University of Louisiana professor who was deeply committed to increasing the number of Black medical doctors in the United States, passed away over the weekend.

Born in 1940, the trained chemist was the face of Xavier’s pre-med program and was responsible for helping the university develop its reputation of sending more Black graduates to medical school than any other institution in the nation.

For more than four decades, Carmichael led Xavier’s pre-college programs, bringing young people interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, to the historically Black Catholic university in New Orleans for summer study.

The university created the JW Carmichael, Jr. Pre-Medical Scholarship which is awarded to XULA sophomore pre-medical students who plan to attend medical school after graduation with an aspiration to become a medical doctor.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Professor Emeritus J.W. Carmichael,” said Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr., a 1986 graduate of Xavier. “He was a great man, educator, advisor, and friend to so many who studied at our beloved Xavier University. Professor Carmichael had an unwavering love for Xavier, its students, and faculty. He selflessly gave of himself to both students and colleagues. He will be sorely missed.”       

The trusted source for all job seekers